Claudia A. Samer, 75, of Macungie passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Claudia was the wife of Frank S. Samer. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in May. She and her husband were members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Claudia was the part-owner/operator/"Boss Lady" of Total Imaging in Emmaus. Born in Coaldale, Claudia was the daughter of the late Claude F. and Mary Agnes (Piaia) Whitehead. Claudia was the past president of the Woman's Guild at St. Thomas More Church and past secretary of the Woman's Club in Tinton Falls, NJ. She loved to decorate her church and taught Msgr. Murphy how to hug. Surviving with her husband, Frank, is son Anthony and his wife Rachel; daughter Jennifer, wife of Anthony Navarro; daughter Claudine, wife of Hugh Stubblefield; brother Robert and his wife Meegan; grandchildren Ian, Anthony, Sebastian, Aidan, Paige, Alex, Nathan and Jacqueline; and granddog Jake. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:00AM at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown, PA. Calling will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-9:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, and again on Saturday from 10:00-11:00AM in the church. Family requests that you bring memories of Claudia to share. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice or LVH Pediatric Cystic Fibrosis Fund, c/o funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019