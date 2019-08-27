Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Samer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Ann Samer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Ann Samer Obituary
Claudia A. Samer, 75, of Macungie passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Claudia was the wife of Frank S. Samer. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in May. She and her husband were members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Claudia was the part-owner/operator/"Boss Lady" of Total Imaging in Emmaus. Born in Coaldale, Claudia was the daughter of the late Claude F. and Mary Agnes (Piaia) Whitehead. Claudia was the past president of the Woman's Guild at St. Thomas More Church and past secretary of the Woman's Club in Tinton Falls, NJ. She loved to decorate her church and taught Msgr. Murphy how to hug. Surviving with her husband, Frank, is son Anthony and his wife Rachel; daughter Jennifer, wife of Anthony Navarro; daughter Claudine, wife of Hugh Stubblefield; brother Robert and his wife Meegan; grandchildren Ian, Anthony, Sebastian, Aidan, Paige, Alex, Nathan and Jacqueline; and granddog Jake. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:00AM at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown, PA. Calling will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-9:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, and again on Saturday from 10:00-11:00AM in the church. Family requests that you bring memories of Claudia to share. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice or LVH Pediatric Cystic Fibrosis Fund, c/o funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now