Claudia M. Evans, 56, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of Twila (Scholl) Evans of Bethlehem and the late Robert Evans. In addition to her mother, she is survived by 2 brothers, Eric Evans and David Evans. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 p.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 E. Market St., Bethlehem. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claudia's memory may be made to Trinity Soup Kitchen, C/O Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019