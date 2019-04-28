Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia M. Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claudia M. Evans Obituary
Claudia M. Evans, 56, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of Twila (Scholl) Evans of Bethlehem and the late Robert Evans. In addition to her mother, she is survived by 2 brothers, Eric Evans and David Evans. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 p.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 E. Market St., Bethlehem. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claudia's memory may be made to Trinity Soup Kitchen, C/O Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now