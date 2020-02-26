|
Claudia Watson, 76, of Macungie, passed away on February 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Raymond Lee Watson. They celebrated 41 years of marriage last September. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anastasia (Schwoyer) Deutsch. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1962 and the LPN program at Northampton Community College. Claudia worked as a private duty nurse, and prior to that worked for the former Pantry Pride grocery stores in Quakertown and Allentown. She served as a volunteer with Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley. In 1992, she opened Hair Etc. salon in Lower Macungie. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed restoring her old farmhouse, traveling, reading, gardening, hosting family picnics, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children: Andrea, wife of Dean Galli of Macungie, Tracy, widow of Terry Kresley of Salisbury Township, and Rebecca Watson, wife of Bryan Ebert of Lansdale; her grandchildren: Matthew and Mason Kresley, Kaitlyn and Mackenzie Galli, and Leo Ebert; and her great grandchildren: Kamren and Kemma Kresley; and her siblings: Charles Deutsch of Laurys Station, Bernice Smith and Donald Deutsch, both of Allentown, and Dolores Reaman of Whitehall. She was predeceased by her sisters: Mildred Auman, Mary Wingert, and Anna Snyder.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 29, at Shepherd Hills Golf Club, 1160 S. Krocks Road, Wescosville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020