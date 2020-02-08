|
Clayton B. Ash, 60, of Allentown, passed away Thursday February 6, 2020. He was the companion of Carol White. Born in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Glenn and Rita (Fletcher) Ash. He was a Senior property Manager at NAI Summit. He served in the US Navy and was a member of American Legion Honor Guard Post 576 and East Allen Fire Co. Clayton will be remembered for his love of spending time with his family, fishing and listening to music.
Survivors: Sons Wyatt T. and his wife Jessica, Carson A. and his companion Nicole Kraemer; granddaughters Autumn S. and Kaydence A.; brothers Daniel, Dennis and twin brother Calvin; sisters Sharon Ash and Lori Olsovsky.
Viewing: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Tuesday, February 11 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made in his memory to (CHOP) Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, c/o the funeral home, 18102. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020