Clayton F. Stein, 84, of Walnutport, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Carol J. (Beltzner) Stein to whom he was married 61 years last August 30. Born in North Whitehall Township, January 3, 1936, Clayton was the son of the late William and Cora (Stettler) Stein. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Clayton was employed at Nestle Purina, formerly ALPO, in South Whitehall Township for 22 years before retiring in 2000.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Carol; son, Mark C. Stein and his wife, Lori of Walnutport; daughters, Colleen D. Romig and her husband, Gregory of Slatington, Pamela J. Barthol of Walnutport; daughter-in-law, Norma A. Stein of Orefield; brother, Herbert Stein and his wife, Connie of Slatington; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; predeceased by a son, Brian K. Stein.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Danielsville. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
