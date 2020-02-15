Morning Call Obituaries

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:30 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Clayton S. Corrow


1977 - 2020
Clayton S. Corrow Obituary
Clayton Stanley Corrow, 42, of Allentown passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Clayton was born on June 29, 1977 in Bethlehem to Larry Corrow and Elaine (Gray) Freach. Clayton worked as a maintenance man for The Carriage House in the Poconos for many years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his RC cars and boats and playing pool. Clayton was a member of the Sun Valley Volunteer association, Bethlehem Volunteer Firemen's Home association and the Elks Lodge, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Clayton will be lovingly missed by his father, Larry Corrow; mother, Elaine Freach; stepfather, Michael Freach; daughter, Abberly Ressler; siblings, Cherie Poplawski, Larry Allen Corrow, Stephen Robert Corrow, Deborah Sitko, Nicole Corrow, Lauren Crystal Corrow and Randy Lynn Jones; many adoring nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a time for comments and sharing starting at 7:30 P.M. at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Clayton's memory to American Diabetes Association, 65 E. Elizabeth Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
