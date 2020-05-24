Clement V. "Clem" Frisoli
80 years of age and resident of Emmaus, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday May 21, 2020. Clem was the husband of Helen N. (Neubauer) Frisoli for 47 years. Born in Allentown to the late Vincent and Irene (Ortt) Frisoli, he served stateside with the US Army during Vietnam. Clem was a self-employed bricklayer and stone mason. Surviving beside Helen are daughter Lisa Bonenberger with her husband Mark; granddaughters Alyssa Bonenberger and Kara Elderkin with her husband Mark; brother Charles Frisoli with his wife Deb. Services will be private. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
