Clementine A. Crafton, 104, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her sleep of natural causes at Kirkland Village in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Walter Crafton who died in 2005. Born in Roseto, PA she was the daughter of the late Peter Martino and Rose (Castellucci) Martino-Braucci. She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg State College (university) and taught at Washington elementary school and Spring Garden elementary school before retiring as a teacher for the Bethlehem Area School District.
She was a joy and delight to everyone that she met with a gleam and sparkle in her eyes that no one could forget.
She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Jeffrey Pecsek of Bethlehem and Randall Pecsek of Green Valley, Arizona.
A private graveside service will be held. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.