Cleora LaMar, 94 of Allentown passed at home on July 20, 2020. Cleora was the wife of the late William G. LaMar, Sr. Cleora was born in Allentown on October 29, 1925 daughter of the late Earl and Florence Moyer.Survivors: Son William G. LaMar, Jr. and his wife Winnie, of Myrtle Beach, SC, four grandchildren William G. LaMar, III and his wife Michelle of Schnecksville, Denise Daugherty of Missouri, Michael LaMar and Jennifer LaMar; nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a son Robert LaMar.Services: Private, funeral arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.