1/1
Cleora LaMar
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleora LaMar, 94 of Allentown passed at home on July 20, 2020. Cleora was the wife of the late William G. LaMar, Sr. Cleora was born in Allentown on October 29, 1925 daughter of the late Earl and Florence Moyer.

Survivors: Son William G. LaMar, Jr. and his wife Winnie, of Myrtle Beach, SC, four grandchildren William G. LaMar, III and his wife Michelle of Schnecksville, Denise Daugherty of Missouri, Michael LaMar and Jennifer LaMar; nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a son Robert LaMar.

Services: Private, funeral arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.

www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 25, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts to Bill, Winnie and family. May God bless,sincerely Kathie and George Sanderlin
Catherine Sanderlin
Friend
July 25, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts to Bill, Winnie and family. May God bless,sincerely Kathie and George Sanderlin
Catherine Sanderlin
Friend
July 25, 2020
Bill, Winnie and family, grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Robert C. Ande,
Friend
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pasquale & Nancy Possidente
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved