Clifford C. Horn, age 92, of Macungie died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was the husband of Gloria J. Horn and the late Barbara J. Horn. Born on December 5, 1926, he was the son of the late George W. and Anna M. (Steckel) Horn. He was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church of Allentown, where he served in the Usher and Greeter ministries. Clifford graduated from Allentown High School and served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific from 1943-1946, as a Petty Officer 3rd Class. He was employed in the glazing industry for 45 years, with Pittsburgh Plate Glass and Penn Allen Glass, where he attained the position of Journeyman, and was Business Agent for the Glaziers Union prior to his retirement
Survivors: son, Tom and his wife Denise Horn of Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Jesse, Jacob and his wife Paula, and Kellye; and three great grandchildren, Josiah, Evangelia, and Gavin. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debbie; his parents; and sibilings, George, Paul, and Marion.
Services: Sunday September 15 at 3pm with calling hours from 2pm – 3pm at the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 N. Krocks Rd, Allentown 18106. Military Honors to follow. A private interment is scheduled at another date.
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to a in Clifford's name.
