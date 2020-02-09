|
Passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Son of the late Clifford F Jones Sr and Nancy F Jones. He is survived by son Christopher Fertally and 3 Grandchildren.Other survivors include Fiancé Lisa Handwerk, and siblings Diane Brown, Shirley Ferreri, Kenneth Jones, Paige Charette, Donald Mesaros, Marty Bernal, Clarence McClure, Troy Hunsicker, and Mindy Riley. He lived his life with a passion for music as a songwriter, entertainer, and teacher. May his music live on through those whom he taught and inspired.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020