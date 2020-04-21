Clifford F. Miller, 97, of Luther Crest Retirement Community, South Whitehall Twp., passed away April 19, 2020. He was the husband of the late Gladys M. (Shafer) Miller, who passed away on August 14, 2019. Clifford was a 1940 graduate of Reading High School and attended the Wyomissing Polytechnical Institute from 1940-1942. In 1945, he completed his apprenticeship and became a full draftsman and worked for the Textile Machine Works of Reading, retiring in 1958 as a Senior Designer. He then pursued the field of teaching. In 1963, he received his B.S. of Education from the University of Pennsylvania and in 1966 he received his Masters of Education from Temple University. Clifford was a teacher of mechanical technology at Lehigh Carbon Community College, Schnecksville from 1968 until retiring in 1987. Prior to that, he was a mechanical drafting teacher at William Allen High School, Allentown 1958 to 1968. On May 14, 1999, he was bestowed "Professor Emeritus" by Lehigh Carbon Community College. Clifford was an Army Veteran of WWII and was a 50 plus year member of St. John's Lodge #435 Free and Accepted Masons, Reading, PA. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. He was a member of the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown. He was a life member of the LC/PASR organization. Clifford enjoyed gardening and taking pictures of their many travels, seeing most of the world. He enjoyed many friendships and playing bridge. Survivors: Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com. Contributions may be made in his memory to Christ Lutheran Church 1245 W. Hamilton St. Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.