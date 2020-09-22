1/1
Clifford G. McDermott
Clifford G. McDermott; 91, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, he was surrounded by family and friends.

Forever cherished his beloved wife Nancy and daughter Colleen. Cliff loved his pets, an essential part of his day was to take his pup Jamison (Jamie) on walks.

Cliff owned the long-standing institution that was The King George Inn (The George). He was known by so many and made an impact on each and every one of them.

He is survived by his bother Jack, son Kevin, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and his significant other, Jody.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Western Salisbury Cemetery, 3441 Devonshire Road Allentown, PA 18103. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cliff's memory to the American Cancer Society, Lehigh Valley Unit 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Western Salisbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
