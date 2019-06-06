Home

Clifford G. Ward Obituary
Clifford G. Ward, 86, of Macungie, died June 3, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Helen (Boggs) Ward. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles E and Margaret (Loughridge) Ward. Cliff graduated from Rahway High School in 1951 and was a member of the school's state championship football teams. He was a skilled carpenter for many years and later worked in various roles for PSE&G. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Macungie and previously served on the Council at Calvary Lutheran Church of Cranford, NJ. He was a member of the Emmaus Lions Club, past president of the Lions Club of Mount Jackson, VA and volunteered for many organizations. For decades Cliff could be found refereeing high school and CYO basketball games. His love of sports was passed down to his grandsons, while his sweet tooth was inherited by his granddaughters. Clifford is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Helen; son, Jeffrey Ward and wife Amy of Easton; daughters, Pamela wife of Kevin Stanford of Hamilton Square, NJ and Kimberly wife of Christopher Testa of Pittstown, NJ; grandchildren, Ryan, Zachary, Reilly, Brooke and Meadow; his dear cousin Bruce Witzel of Scotch Plains, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for a neighbor or a friend in memory of Cliff or make a donation in his honor to Grace Lutheran Church, 28 W Main Street, Macungie, PA 18062.
Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019
