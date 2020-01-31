Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Clifford V. Wotring
Clifford V. Wotring, 70, of Allentown, passed away January 30, 2020. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Henry and Arlene (Faust) Wotring. Clifford graduated Parkland High School and Empire Beauty School. He was the owner and operator of The Hairbender for many years.

Survivors: son- Andrew Wotring and daughter in law- Terresa Wotring of Baltimore, MD.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 12th 1-2PM with a Service at 2PM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Contributions can be made to St. Luke's VNA Hospice in Clifford's memory care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020
