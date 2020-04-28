Clifton E. "Tip" Mowrer, devoted husband and father passed away in the comfort of his family at the age of 88. Tip was born the eldest son of Clifton E. Mowrer, Sr. and Margaret Brown Mowrer. He was raised in Bethlehem and graduated from Liberty High School in 1949. While a student at Liberty High School, he had the honor to play cornet in the Inauguration Parade of Harry S. Truman upon his election to the United States Presidency. In 1953, Tip graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He was member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Lehigh Business Society, Senior Class Cabinet and played baseball in the inter-fraternity league. Upon graduation, the Korean War was in process and Tip entered the military serving in the South Pacific at Anderson Air Base, Guam. While in the army, he had the opportunity to tour Japan and the Hawaiian Islands. It was the memory of this 1st visit to Hawaii that continually called Tip back to Hawaii as his favorite vacation destination. After honorable discharge, Tip entered the dairy program at The Pennsylvania State University to study milk processing and of ice cream manufacturing and then joined the family dairy operation and married Barbara Wallace of Bethlehem, to whom he was married for over 60 years. He remained in the milk and ice cream business until it was sold to Fairmont Foods and subsequently transitioned into the insurance industry. He became a partner in the Hampson Mowrer Agency, now Hampson Mowrer Kreitz Insurance Agency where he retired after 35 years. Tip viewed education as one of life's best investments. To support this view, Tip ran for and was elected to the Bethlehem Area School Board as well as the governing Board of the Vocational Technical School. Tip also served as a Trustee on the Board responsible for the formation of the Northampton County Community College. He is the last surviving Trustee of this original Board. Tip was a past member of the Bethlehem Water Authority, Past Chairman of the Senior Alumni Council at Lehigh University and correspondent of his graduating class for over 50 years. He was honored to receive Lehigh University's Distinguished Service Award for service to the school and Bethlehem community. Tip continued a life of community service as the Past President of the Bethlehem Rotary Club, Past Rotary District Governor, Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, Director of the Wilbur Savings and Loan, Director of the Lafayette Ambassador Bank, Director of the Asa Packer Society and served as an admissions volunteer at Lehigh University for 30 years. An avid golfer, he spent many happy hours on the golf course as a member of Saucon Valley Country Club and was winner of the Parent Child Tournament with his son Andrew. Travel was a particular passion for Tip and his wife, Barbara. Together they traveled throughout the world culminating with a family celebration to commemorate his 80th birthday in his beloved Hawaii. Tip was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara and brother, Rev. Gordon Mowrer, former Mayor of Bethlehem. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey T. Mowrer, (MBA, PGA) and wife Pamela of Greensburg, Pa., Andrew C. Mowrer (M.Ed.) and wife Stacey of Bethlehem, Pa. and his daughter Dr. Susan Mowrer Benda (D.Ed) and her husband Joseph of Bethlehem, Pa. Grandchildren: Kyle J. M. Benda, Esq and wife Patricia Breeze, of Tampa, Fla, Cameron C. M. Benda, New York City, NY and Izabella O'Brien Mowrer, Bethlehem, Pa. Nephews and Nieces: George Mowrer and wife Betsy, Ruth Mowrer Huron and Margaret Mowrer Sharpe and a number of great nieces and nephews. Private military burial for the family is planned through Pearson Funeral Home, Linden St., Bethlehem and Bethlehem Memorial Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Bethlehem Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 358, Bethlehem, PA 18016. A public Celebration of Life will be announced after state restrictions on group assembly sizes are relaxed. Condolences may be recorded at pearsonfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.