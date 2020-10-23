Clinton D. Easton, 72, of Walnutport, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Cynthia L. (Madaya) Easton. Born in Mattoon, Coles County, IL, August 24, 1948, Donald was the son of the late Donald D. and Beatrice (Crick) Easton. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. Donald owned and operated the former HEWM Enterprises in Walnutport for 30 years before retiring in 2015. He was a member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, Bath.
Survivors: Children, Gary M. Easton (Michelle) of Schnecksville, Tina M. Anderson (James) of Esley, SC; companion, Carol A. Farole with whom she resided; siblings, Rebecca Mangas of Albrightsville, Sandra Mack of Panama City Beach, FL, Ronald Easton of Windsor, IL, Michael Easton of Conway, SC; grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Grace, Nicholas and Evan; predeceased by a brother, Robert Easton.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. T. Daniel Clayborne officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:30 am. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.