Clinton D. Easton
1948 - 2020
Clinton D. Easton, 72, of Walnutport, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Cynthia L. (Madaya) Easton. Born in Mattoon, Coles County, IL, August 24, 1948, Donald was the son of the late Donald D. and Beatrice (Crick) Easton. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. Donald owned and operated the former HEWM Enterprises in Walnutport for 30 years before retiring in 2015. He was a member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, Bath.

Survivors: Children, Gary M. Easton (Michelle) of Schnecksville, Tina M. Anderson (James) of Esley, SC; companion, Carol A. Farole with whom she resided; siblings, Rebecca Mangas of Albrightsville, Sandra Mack of Panama City Beach, FL, Ronald Easton of Windsor, IL, Michael Easton of Conway, SC; grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Grace, Nicholas and Evan; predeceased by a brother, Robert Easton.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. T. Daniel Clayborne officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:30 am. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Clint was an amazing brother that will be missed deeply. He stepped up to help watch over and care for dad when mom passed. He was always there for his siblings no matter what we needed. He never said no. He was the last one to talk about him. He never put his needs first. He had a great sense of humor and loved life. Rest In Peace dear brother. Love you,
Rebecca Mangas
Sister
