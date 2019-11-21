|
Clyde R. Harwick, 87, of Zion Hill died November 16, 2019 in Phoebe Richland Heath Care Center. He was the loving husband of Audrey E. (Schroy) Harwick married 65 years in October. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Herbert A. & Mabel A. (Roth) Harwick. Clyde was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on a destroyer during the Korean War. After the Navy, Clyde became a Union Carpenter and worked for Earl W. Ecker, Inc. and later as a Carpenter Foreman and Construction Supervisor for Alvin H. Butz, Inc. before retiring. Clyde enjoyed spending time with his family and friends boating, fishing, hunting, four wheeling and camping while traveling anywhere in North America. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Kevin D. (Cynthia) of Coopersburg, a daughter Brenda Keller (Brian) of Middletown, DE, a brother Harold H. (Linda) of Mansfield, PA, a sister-in-law Mildred Harwick of Breiningsville, PA, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother David F. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Monday, November 25th from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church 2966 Old Bethlehem Pike Zion Hill, Pa 18981 where Clyde was a life-long member, followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Interment immediately following the service. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Quakertown. See (www.crstrunk.com) for an expanded Obituary. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church P.O. Box 81 Zion Hill, Pa 18981.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019