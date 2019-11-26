|
Cody Christopher Woodward, 29 passed away Sunday July 21, 2019. Cody was a 2008 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh HS, and also attended East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. Cody enjoyed sports and played Basketball and Football throughout his younger years, continuing on to be an avid Eagles and Denver fan throughout his life. Cody currently worked as a Benefits Representative for American Income Life in King of Prussia, where he resided with his beloved mother. Cody saw life as an adventure and was always seen with a smile on his face, suffering the loss of his older brother and most recently his father, he was devoted to mother and committed to planning a better future for him and his remaining family. Cody had the biggest heart and would make anyone he met fall in love with his goofy personality, and loving mannerisms. He found joy in the little things and his laughter will forever remain with us. Cody is survived by his mother, Jean Tyrell, his sister Jami Bullard, and her husband, Adam. He adored his nephews, Adam James and Acey Michael. He is also survived by his Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Michael Woodward, and his brother Michael Matthew Woodward. A memorial service will be held in honor of Cody on Sunday December 1, 2019 at Volpe Funeral Home 707 W. Germantown Pike in Norristown, PA 19403. Visiting hours will be at 11:00 am and the Service will begin by 12:00 pm. Service to be followed by a luncheon at PJ Whelihan's in Blue Bell, PA. In lieu of flowers, thank you for those who donated to the "Hope for Cody" fund started by Elizabeth Guensch.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 26, 2019