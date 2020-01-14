Home

Joseph's Catholic Church
5050 St. Joseph's Rd
Coopersburg, PA 18036
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Coopersburg, PA
Coletta A. Lansberg, of Coopersburg, passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Allentown to the late: Francis P. and Marie Weber and has been married for the past 59 years to her loving husband Herbert J. Lansberg Sr.. She is survived by her husband Herbert, 3 Sons: Herb and wife Tammy, Eric and wife Paula, Brian and wife Amy. 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Bucky, Leo and John. Sisters: Louise, Mary and Martha. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Coopersburg on at 10:00AM on Thursday January16, 2020.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020
