Coletta A. Lansberg, of Coopersburg, passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Allentown to the late: Francis P. and Marie Weber and has been married for the past 59 years to her loving husband Herbert J. Lansberg Sr.. She is survived by her husband Herbert, 3 Sons: Herb and wife Tammy, Eric and wife Paula, Brian and wife Amy. 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Bucky, Leo and John. Sisters: Louise, Mary and Martha. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Coopersburg on at 10:00AM on Thursday January16, 2020.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020