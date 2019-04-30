Age 55, and a resident for the past 7 years at Good Shepherd Raker Center in Allentown PA, previously of Savannah GA; where she was assistant to the Editor for Scuba Magazine (Rodale Press), and originally from Coplay PA, passed away peacefully into God's hands at LVH Cedar Crest on April 28, 2019. She is survived by her parents Alfonso and Caroline Abruzzi, brother David with wife Wendy, brother Dennis with wife Eileen, and sister Karen(Abruzzi) Lewis with husband Glenn of Easton. Colleen received her associate business degree from South University in Savannah GA, and is a 1982 graduate of Whitehall High School.Her Memorial Service will be held on Thurs. May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Zentz Center of Fellowship Community, 3020 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall, PA 18052, with Pastor Philip E. Yerrington officiating. Her family with receive guests at a luncheon following her service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Raker Center, 601 Saint John Street Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary