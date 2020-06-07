Colleen E. O'Connell 64, of Allentown, passed away on March 25, 2020. Colleen was the wife of Barry J. O'Connell and they had been married for 39 years at the time of her passing. She is survived by her husband Barry, sons; Ian & Sean, her brother Richard (Kimberly), and sister Sharon wife of Daniel Strohler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



