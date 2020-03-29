|
Colleen E. O'Connell 64, of Allentown peacefully passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in her home. On November 22, 1980 she married Barry J. O'Connell to whom she was happily married for 39 years. Born in Allentown, Colleen was the daughter of the late Richard G. and Jean M. (O'Mara) Garger. She was a graduate of Dieruff High School Class of 1974 and Kutztown University Class of 1978. She was a faithful lifetime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Allentown. Prior to retiring in 2012 Colleen worked for over 31 years, as a dedicated and loving school teacher for the Allentown School District, always making sure she delivered whatever her children needed with instructional expertise and the heart and love of a mother. Her commitment was evident in the tireless hours after school in preparation for a responsive, warm and nurturing classroom. No matter how challenging the situation was, she would embrace it with strength and positivity. She truly was a mentor to up-coming educators as well as her colleagues. Colleen's classroom became a morning gathering place for teachers to work and vent frustrations, in which she would share her wisdom and her beautiful sense of humor. Her family often sought her wisdom, knowledge and expertise as she so generously and willingly provided support and effort. Colleen's caring and concern were so genuine and her sense of humor brightening and up-lifting. We wish to recognize and celebrate the impact Colleen contributed to the Sheridan Family...students, parents, colleagues as an outstanding educator and humanitarian. In a world where it's important to look around for helpers, Colleen was the person you needed and found. Surviving with her husband Barry are sons; Ian and Sean O'Connell. Brother; Richard M. Garger and his wife Kimberly, of Richlandtown. Sister; Sharon wife of Daniel Strohler, of Bethlehem. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020