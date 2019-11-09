Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Lynch Obituary
Colleen Lynch, 59, of Bethlehem died Thursday, November 7, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Murphy) Lynch. She was married to David Strelecki for 12 years.

Colleen worked at Donegal Square in downtown Bethlehem. She loved to shop, especially in downtown Bethlehem. Colleen had an eclectic taste for clothing. She was also the type of person who would always put others before herself and was never afraid to open her home to someone to make them feel welcome.

Colleen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David, sons, Alvin, James, and Jeff Hain, Jr., brothers, Lawrence Lynch and wife, Debbie, Bernard Lynch, III and wife, Valerie, Kevin Lynch and wife, Heather, and Sean Lynch, and sisters, Kathleen Lynch wife of the late Jim Carcione and Maureen Lynch wife of Steve Hilaire.

A gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, Colleen's wish was that you would donate your time or lend a helping hand to someone in need, "Pay it Forward"
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -