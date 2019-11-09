|
Colleen Lynch, 59, of Bethlehem died Thursday, November 7, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Murphy) Lynch. She was married to David Strelecki for 12 years.
Colleen worked at Donegal Square in downtown Bethlehem. She loved to shop, especially in downtown Bethlehem. Colleen had an eclectic taste for clothing. She was also the type of person who would always put others before herself and was never afraid to open her home to someone to make them feel welcome.
Colleen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David, sons, Alvin, James, and Jeff Hain, Jr., brothers, Lawrence Lynch and wife, Debbie, Bernard Lynch, III and wife, Valerie, Kevin Lynch and wife, Heather, and Sean Lynch, and sisters, Kathleen Lynch wife of the late Jim Carcione and Maureen Lynch wife of Steve Hilaire.
A gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Colleen's wish was that you would donate your time or lend a helping hand to someone in need, "Pay it Forward"
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019