My condolences to the family, I was Colleens right hand for 10 years at the housing authority; she had one of the biggest hearts of anybody I have ever met. Reading that she has 2 granddaughters did bring me smile because I know how much she looked forward to being a grandmother and I am certain it brought her joy.

You will be greatly miss by many Colleen, rest in peace.

Kimberly S. Losch

Friend