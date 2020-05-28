Colleen M. Altimare, 71, of Wilson Borough, PA, passed away May 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson. Born October 6, 1948, in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Blanche (Slingwine) and Lawrence Mullen. A 1966 graduate of Easton HS, she worked for the Architectural Studio in Easton and served as the Executive Director of the Northampton County Housing Authority for many years before retiring in 2014. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and time with family and friends, especially her granddaughters. She will always be remembered for her kind heart. Over the years she welcomed into her home and cared for her mother and in-laws and always kept the door open for her many "sons" – friends of her own son, Paul Adam. Family and friends alike will treasure the memories of her cherished tradition of hosting elaborate Christmas Eve gatherings at her home. A beloved wife, mother, "lolly", sister, and aunt, Colleen will be deeply missed by her husband of 43 years: Paul J. Altimare; her son: Paul A. Altimare and his wife, Kristen, of Easton; sister: LuRae Zehnder of Peoria, IL; granddaughters: Gabriella and Ellianna; nieces: Julia and Ashlee; and foster son: Lamont Dodson.
Friends are invited to drive by the Chapel at Easton Cemetery on N. 7th St., Easton, to greet the family between 10 to 11 AM Monday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.