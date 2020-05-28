Colleen M. Altimare
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen M. Altimare, 71, of Wilson Borough, PA, passed away May 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson. Born October 6, 1948, in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Blanche (Slingwine) and Lawrence Mullen. A 1966 graduate of Easton HS, she worked for the Architectural Studio in Easton and served as the Executive Director of the Northampton County Housing Authority for many years before retiring in 2014. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and time with family and friends, especially her granddaughters. She will always be remembered for her kind heart. Over the years she welcomed into her home and cared for her mother and in-laws and always kept the door open for her many "sons" – friends of her own son, Paul Adam. Family and friends alike will treasure the memories of her cherished tradition of hosting elaborate Christmas Eve gatherings at her home. A beloved wife, mother, "lolly", sister, and aunt, Colleen will be deeply missed by her husband of 43 years: Paul J. Altimare; her son: Paul A. Altimare and his wife, Kristen, of Easton; sister: LuRae Zehnder of Peoria, IL; granddaughters: Gabriella and Ellianna; nieces: Julia and Ashlee; and foster son: Lamont Dodson.

Friends are invited to drive by the Chapel at Easton Cemetery on N. 7th St., Easton, to greet the family between 10 to 11 AM Monday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Friends are invited to drive by the Chapel at Easton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 27, 2020
Paul and family. My sincerest condolences on the passing of Colleen. May she rest in eternal peace.
Tony Glory
Friend
May 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to Colleens family. I attended Jr. high school and high school with Colleen and have many fond memories of Colleen, especially her singing Hes a Rebel over and over at our lockers! Always fun to be around. In later years, as a caseworker, I had the pleasure of dealing with Colleen at the housing authority, always professional and helpful. Rest in peace Colleen.
Jackie (Patti) Klaver
May 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So very sorry for your loss Paul.
Peggy and Mike Lucykanish
Friend
May 27, 2020
My condolences to the family, I was Colleens right hand for 10 years at the housing authority; she had one of the biggest hearts of anybody I have ever met. Reading that she has 2 granddaughters did bring me smile because I know how much she looked forward to being a grandmother and I am certain it brought her joy.
You will be greatly miss by many Colleen, rest in peace.
Kimberly S. Losch
Friend
May 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. We go back many years and is very hard to absorb this. God Bless
Joe and Judy Canone
Friend
May 27, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Paul and his family. I remember those Christmas Eve parties. She was a wonderful woman and God rest her soul.
Stephen S. Constantine
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved