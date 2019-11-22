|
|
Colleen M. "Connie" Davis, 92, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late David Sheik Davis to whom she was married for 56 years before his death in 2010. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Earl J. and Miriam I. (Jacobs) Meyers. Colleen was a buyer for the former Dobnoff's Ladies Apparel Shop. She was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Allentown.
Survivors: son David T. and wife, Jody; grandchildren Jason, Jonathan, Kelly, Michael and Kaitlin; great-grandchildren, Scott, Arlo, Britin, Mary and Paige. A son, Scott K. predeceased her in 1998 and brother, Carl E. Meyers in 2013.
Trisagion (viewing) will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday and 9:00 to 11:00 am Monday in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church 1011 Catasauqua Avenue, Allentown, PA 18102. Service 11:00 am Monday, November 25, 2019 in the church. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Colleen's memory may be made to the church building fund.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019