Home

POWERED BY

Services
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Ohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen M. Ohl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colleen M. Ohl Obituary
Colleen M. Ohl, 57, of Allentown, passed away on March 9, 2019. She was the wife of Charles E. Ohl, IV. They would have been married 38 years on April 17th.She was born in Bath, NY on March 8, 1962 daughter of the late David B. Smith and Elizabeth A. Smith. Colleen was the manager of Taco Bell in Quakertown.SURVIVORS: Husband Charles; daughter Julie A.M. Ohl, wife of Kevan C. Heckman, Elizabeth A.R. Kane, wife of Ryan, Kathryne M.D. Ohl, and girlfriend Angie Walker, Kayla R. L. Ohl and boyfriend Pedro LeDee; brothers David J., Paul W. (Shaun) and Jack E. (Lorretta); sister Peggy L. Steacher (Joseph); grandchildren Shawn, Vicky, Scott, Gwen and Allen. Predeceased by son Samuel in 1982 and brother Scott K. Smith.SERVICE: Service, Friday March 15th at 8PM with a viewing from 6PM-8PM at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now