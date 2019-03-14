|
|
Colleen M. Ohl, 57, of Allentown, passed away on March 9, 2019. She was the wife of Charles E. Ohl, IV. They would have been married 38 years on April 17th.She was born in Bath, NY on March 8, 1962 daughter of the late David B. Smith and Elizabeth A. Smith. Colleen was the manager of Taco Bell in Quakertown.SURVIVORS: Husband Charles; daughter Julie A.M. Ohl, wife of Kevan C. Heckman, Elizabeth A.R. Kane, wife of Ryan, Kathryne M.D. Ohl, and girlfriend Angie Walker, Kayla R. L. Ohl and boyfriend Pedro LeDee; brothers David J., Paul W. (Shaun) and Jack E. (Lorretta); sister Peggy L. Steacher (Joseph); grandchildren Shawn, Vicky, Scott, Gwen and Allen. Predeceased by son Samuel in 1982 and brother Scott K. Smith.SERVICE: Service, Friday March 15th at 8PM with a viewing from 6PM-8PM at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019