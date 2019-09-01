Morning Call Obituaries
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Colleen Hayes
More Obituaries for Colleen Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen R. Hayes


1928 - 2019
Colleen R. Hayes Obituary
Colleen R. Hayes, 91, of New Tripoli, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Gnaden Huetten Hospital in Lehighton. She was the widow of John S. Hayes. Born in the Lehigh Valley, she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Anna (Krome) Resh. Colleen was employed as a teacher's aide and school librarian for Northwestern Lehigh School District for 20 years. She was a member of New Life Lutheran Church, New Tripoli. Colleen enjoyed her time serving as a girl scout leader, was a Sunday school teacher at Ebenezer U.C.C., New Tripoli and cared for many foster children over the years.

Survivors: her children: Joan Hayes of New Tripoli, Denise Hayes of Marshalls Creek and John S. Hayes, Jr. of New Tripoli; a grandson, John S. Hayes III; great-grandchildren: Holly, Bradley and Maryn Hayes; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Clayton and George Resh and Frieda Trauger.

Services: will be announced at a later date. Keller Funeral Homes, Fogelsville is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions: to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
