|
|
Colleen Zito, 96, of Bethlehem, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born November 1, 1922 in Bethlehem; daughter of the late Batista and Lucia (Brita) Catalanotti. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Philip Zito.
Colleen worked as a seamstress sewing parachutes during WWII prior to becoming a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Colleen will be dearly missed by her daughters, Lucille Peters and her husband, Thomas; and Connie Weber and her husband, Paul; grandchildren, Christie Delaney, Air Force Technical Sergeant Austin Perez, and Jonathan Peters; son-in-law, Frank Bednarcek; and great grandchildren, Chase Perez, Peyton Delaney, Ledger Peters, and Beckham Peters. She was predeceased by her daughter, Phyllis Bednarcek; sisters, Angeline Stempo and Lucy Wagner; and brother, Matthew Catalanotti.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019