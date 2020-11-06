1/1
Collin Joseph Horvath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Collin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Collin Joseph Horvath, 30, of Palm, died Nov. 3, 2020 in his residence. He was the fiancée of Kassandra L. Setman. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Joseph F. and Leslie C. (Slotter) Horvath of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Collin worked in sales for NRG. He attended Faith Church, Allentown. Collin is survived by his parents; fiancée; brothers, Christopher R. Supplee of Richlandtown and Tyler R. Horvath of Calabash, NC; paternal grandmother, Dolores Horvath of Whitehall; maternal grandparents, Glenn and Betty Slotter of Lansdale. A memorial service will be held on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Faith Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Faith Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved