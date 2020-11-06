Collin Joseph Horvath, 30, of Palm, died Nov. 3, 2020 in his residence. He was the fiancée of Kassandra L. Setman. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Joseph F. and Leslie C. (Slotter) Horvath of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Collin worked in sales for NRG. He attended Faith Church, Allentown. Collin is survived by his parents; fiancée; brothers, Christopher R. Supplee of Richlandtown and Tyler R. Horvath of Calabash, NC; paternal grandmother, Dolores Horvath of Whitehall; maternal grandparents, Glenn and Betty Slotter of Lansdale. A memorial service will be held on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Faith Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.