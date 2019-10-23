Home

Conner S. and Brinley L. Snyder Obituary
Conner S. Snyder, 8, and Brinley L. Snyder, 4, both of Kempton, PA. passed away on September 26, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. They were both born in Allentown, PA. Conner was a third-grade student in the Greenwich Elementary School, Krumsville, PA. Brinley was in her second year of Pre-K at Early Learning Community, Kutztown, PA. In addition to their parents, survivors include a brother, maternal grandparents, great-grandparents, an aunt and several cousins. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for an additional obituary and online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
