Connie L. Sigley, 60, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Allentown. She was the wife of the late Randall F. Sigley, who passed away in 2016. Born in Allentown on May 19, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Warren W. and Elaine K. (Klotz) James. She was a graduate of Northampton Area High School. Connie was employed by Orefield Cold Storage as a dock clerk. Prior to that, she worked as a hostess for the former Terrace Restaurant in Walnutport. Connie was a former member of the American Legion post 16, Ladies Auxiliary.



She is survived by a son: Derek R. Sigley and wife Amanda of Slatington; daughter: Breann L. and husband Robert Vanlieu of Whitehall; Grandchildren: Tyler, Kaylee, Aiden, Blake; Brothers: Warren James of Walnutport, Russell James and wife Renee of Northampton. She was predeceased by a sister Vicki Wetzel.



A memorial service will be held at 11AM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington. Family and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11AM. Kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment of cremains to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store