Connie Lee Febbo, 70, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in her home. She was the loving wife of Michael James Febbo. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year on October 3. Connie was born on January 6, 1950 in Easton, PA. She is the daughter of the late Floyd Kratzer and Betty (Gold) Kratzer, of Bushkill Twp. Connie was an RN at Sacred Heart Hospital until her retirement. In addition to her husband and mother, Connie is deeply missed by children Hilary Febbo and her companion Brian Roberts, of Arlington, VA, Michael Febbo Jr., of Pittsburg, CA, and Cori Febbo, of Kingston, PA; granddaughter, Vivian; sisters, Carol Tobias and her husband Richard, of Nazareth, Jean Shafer and her husband Donald, of Bushkill Twp., Jane Tressler and her husband Roger, of Plainfield Twp., Holly Kratzer, of Bushkill Twp.; brother, Randy Kratzer and his wife Margaret, of SC, Todd Kratzer, of Bushkill Twp.; half-brother, Michael Kratzer and his wife Dolores, of CT; father-in-law, George Febbo, of Sullivan Trail; brother-in-law, George Febbo, Jr., and his wife Geraldine, of Bushkill Twp.; also by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A Prayer Service presided by Chaplain Michaelene Ross will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 3:00-5:00 PM in the funeral home before her service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 24, 2020