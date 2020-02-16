|
|
Conrad R. Mory, Jr., 74, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Conrad and wife, Patricia "Pat" (Giuffre), would have celebrated 19 years of marriage on March 17th. Born November 14, 1945 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Conrad R., Sr. and Edna M. (Geist) Mory. Mory was a 1963 graduate of Louis E. Dieruff High School. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for many years and also did contracting work. Mory was a life member of East Allentown Fire Co. and a member of Rosemont Fire Co., Bethlehem. Mory honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a life member of VFW Post 2124 and a member of the American Legion. Mory worked at Stahley's Cellarette for 30 years and managed Cherry Hill Hotel for several years. Mory made friends easily. He was always ready to help you with whatever was needed. He had a special bond with Don Stahley, Sr. and the whole Stahley family. He organized and participated in many of the charity events sponsored by Stahley's. Mory coached and played softball for Stahley's, Budweiser Kings and Jim & Dees, winning over 400 games. He was an avid Eagles fan and traveled for many NFL games, playoff games and the Super Bowl. He attended many NASCAR races and made many friends with fans from everywhere. With all this traveling, even a weekend getaway, Mory was always in charge of the "kitty." In addition to his wife, Mory is survived by son, Thomas Mory and wife, Wendy; sisters, Margaret Seruga and Faye Mory; sister-in-law, Joyce Mory; brothers-in-law, Ben Giuffre and wife, Jane, and Joseph Giuffre and wife, Toma; nieces and nephews; and faithful dog, Bandit. Mory was predeceased by brother, Wayne, and sister, Dorothy Shannon. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29th at 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial with military services will follow in Schoenersville Cemetery, Allentown. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In addition to flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Luke's Visiting Nurses Association, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015 in loving memory of Mory.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020