1/
Constance C. Unger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance C. "Connie" Unger, 85, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Connie and her husband, Charles F., would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 23rd. Born August 25, 1935 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William Owen and Ernestine (Laudenslaughter) Hill. Connie worked as an LPN for Allentown Hospital for 17 years. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Connie is survived by her sons, Stephen and wife, Alyce, John, Karl and wife, Rhea, Michael and wife, Donna; daughters, Cynthia Feidler and fiancée, Ronnie, and Susan Vince; 26 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; and stepsister, Carol Schock and husband, James. Connie was predeceased by her son, Timothy, and sister, Ardell Murphy. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th at 11:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Interment will be private. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Connie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Nicholas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Doug and Linda Sheriff
Friend
September 12, 2020
Sorry to read about your Mother, Our thoughts and prayers will be with the family.
Thomas & Phyllis Budihas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved