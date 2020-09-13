Constance C. "Connie" Unger, 85, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Connie and her husband, Charles F., would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 23rd. Born August 25, 1935 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William Owen and Ernestine (Laudenslaughter) Hill. Connie worked as an LPN for Allentown Hospital for 17 years. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Connie is survived by her sons, Stephen and wife, Alyce, John, Karl and wife, Rhea, Michael and wife, Donna; daughters, Cynthia Feidler and fiancée, Ronnie, and Susan Vince; 26 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; and stepsister, Carol Schock and husband, James. Connie was predeceased by her son, Timothy, and sister, Ardell Murphy. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th at 11:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Interment will be private. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Connie.