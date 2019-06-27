Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
View Map
More Obituaries for Constance Howard
Constance J. Howard

Constance J. Howard


1944 - 2019
Constance J. Howard Obituary
Constance J. Howard, 74, of Lansdale, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Robert Howard.

Born November 7, 1944 in Lansdale, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Emily (Rehack) Alderfer.

She worked in data processing at Merck & Co. for over 33 years.

She loved gardening around her home, decorating, and was an avid painter and artist.

Surviving with her husband is her son, Trevor Howard, wife Debi of Newbury Park, CA; grandson, Ethan Howard; sister, Shirley Vogin of Swiftwater, PA.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 1st at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.

www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019
