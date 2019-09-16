Home

Constance L. Reeser

Constance L. Reeser Obituary
Constance L. Reeser, 81 of Whitehall, PA. passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Coplay, PA. she was the daughter of the late Oliver W.D. and Charlotte (Miller) Heffelfinger.

She was a graduate of Coplay High School. She was a former member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Coplay, PA.

Surviving are daughters; Diane Cutts(Allyn), Allentown, PA, Sandra Parzanese(Scott), Port St. Lucie, FL, Barbara Miller(Jeffrey), Whitehall, PA, Brother, Ronald and Jo Ann Heffelfinger, Slatington, PA; 4 Grandchildren: Jonathan, Stephanie, Jessica, and Andrew, and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067.

Contributions: May be made to . c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 16, 2019
