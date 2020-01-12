Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Consuela Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuela R. Bruno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Consuela R. Bruno Obituary
Consuelo Rosemarie (Connie) Bruno, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away on January 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis Raymond Bruno who passed in 2010. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of Ezequiel and Clotilde (Padilla) de Leon. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem.

Surviving are her children: Linda Rebimbas and her partner Becky Laboy, Carmen wife of Gene Takacs, Jeffrey and his wife Beverly, and Carl and his wife Kimberly, all of Bethlehem; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a great great grandson; her sisters: Lillie wife of John Urogi, Lola wife of George Gyurom, Rita wife of the late James Placotaris, and Linda wife of Robert Cabrera.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa, and her sisters Esther Palos, Carmen Cambiotti, Tomasa de Leon, and Otillia de Leon.

All are invited to a viewing on Wednesday from 8-9:15 AM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St, Hellertown followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Infancy, 312 E. 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Consuela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -