Consuelo "Connie" "Lala" E. Almodovar, 89, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Mary (Messick) and Jessie Pina. She was the loving wife of the late Louis R. Almodovar for 56 years before his passing in 2009.
Connie was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, St. Ursula Women's Guild, the Golden Hillers and the ILGWU. Connie worked as a presser for the Fountain Hill Mills for 24 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, playing bingo and going to the casino. Connie had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and she cherished every moment with them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Margaret Mast and her husband, Donald, Anna Marie Martinez and Consuelo Almodovar; brothers, Robert Pina and Raul Suarez; sister, Marie Silifies; grandchildren, Marc Nuno, Melinda Nuno and Angela Carlucci and her husband Christopher and great grandchildren, Mariah Nuno, Marquis Hooe-Nuno, Mia Nuno, Rozeh Williams, Isabella Carlucci and Victoria Carlucci. Connie was preceded in death by her brothers, Hector Suarez, and Richard Pina and sisters, Dolores Fileseta and Rita Vasquez and granddaughter, Nicole.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church 1300 Broadway, Bethlehem, PA 18015. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Ursula Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com