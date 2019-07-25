Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
The Cathedral Church of the Nativity
Consuelo G. Strohl

Consuelo G. Strohl Obituary
Consuelo G. Strohl, 94, of Macungie entered into eternal peace June 20, 2019 at Lehigh Commons. Consuelo was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, Edwin V. Strohl and her parents, Francisco and Olivideo (Moran) Guerra and stepmother, Loretta Guerra.

Connie retired from Bethlehem Steel as a secretary and translator for the Mining Department. She was active in Altar Guild and the Hospitality Committee at The Cathedral, served 25 years as a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital, Hellertown Library and Meals on Wheels. Connie was known for her superb cooking and entertaining.

Survivors: Children, Bruce Strohl, NC, Barbara Solito, (Tony) of Bethlehem, Pamela Calabrese of Macungie; Grandchildren; Christine, Stephanie, Ryan and Sarah; Great-Grandchildren; Alyssa, Blaise and Garrett.

Connie was preceded in death by husband, Brothers, Joseph, Adolph, Bernard, Louis; Sisters, Elidia, Mary; daughter-in-law, Ellie Strohl; and step-sister, Theresa.

Services: Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Cathedral Church of the Nativity. Call 9:30 - 10:30 in church. Burial will be at the convenience of family.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cathedral Church of the Nativity c/o Music Program, 321 Wyandotte St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019
