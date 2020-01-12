|
Consuelo Rosemarie (Connie) Bruno, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away on January 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis Raymond Bruno who passed in 2010. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of Ezequiel and Clotilde (Padilla) de Leon. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
Surviving are her children: Linda Rebimbas and her partner Becky Laboy, Carmen wife of Gene Takacs, Jeffrey and his wife Beverly, and Carl and his wife Kimberly, all of Bethlehem; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a great great grandson; her sisters: Lillie wife of John Urogi, Lola wife of George Gyurom, Rita wife of the late James Placotaris, and Linda wife of Robert Cabrera.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa, and her sisters Esther Palos, Carmen Cambiotti, Tomasa de Leon, and Otillia de Leon.
All are invited to a viewing on Wednesday from 8-9:15 AM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St, Hellertown followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Infancy, 312 E. 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020