|
|
Cora Gillett Adams, 100, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Forrest Gillett, her first husband, and the late, Stanhope Adams, her second husband. Born in Long Island, NY, she was a daughter of the late Reginald and Winifred (Sealy) Pratt. Cora graduated from LaSalle College in Boston, MA where she obtained her degree in fashion merchandising. Her extensive involvement in the Junior League of Evanston led to a position with the organizing symposiums in Chicago, IL and in Germany. Cora's love for travel was enhanced by a career as a travel agent where she worked for over 45 years. She especially enjoyed reading to the blind, working at the Chicago Art Institute and at Evanston Hospital. Cora is survived by her daughters: Pamela Barnhill and her husband, Sam of Denver, CO and Wink Alogna of Bethlehem; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial mass on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Anne's Church, 450 E Washington Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blind Service Association, Inc., 17 N. State Street, Suite 10150, Chicago, IL, 60602.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019