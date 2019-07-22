Coralie A. Grant-Hill, 84, of Coopersburg, passed away Thurs., July 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of Ronald E. Hill and the late Charles M. Grant. Born in Coopersburg, she was a daughter of the late W. Reese and Bernadine (Knutzen) Jacoby, and was a 1953 graduate of Coopersburg High School. Coralie along with her late husband Charles owned Grants Auto Salvage in Zion Hill for 35 years, and she was also employed by the Quakertown Post Office for 17 plus years. Coralie had a love for all things vintage/antique. She had her own antique shop in Coopersburg for several years and had booths at Zionsville Antique Mall along with her daughter Kimberly. She was a member and past council member of her beloved church, Zion Evangelical Lutheran. She also helped to prepare the meals that Zion holds each month. She always felt so blessed to have such a wonderful church family. In her spare time Coralie enjoyed gardening – taking pride in her flowerbeds, and mowing her lawn with her zero-turn. She always did her best thinking while on her mower. She enjoyed listening to classical music (a lot of Pavarotti) and country western in recent years which her children couldn't believe because she so disliked it when they were kids. She had a special love for her beloved dogs, Mariah and Jenny Mae and her cat Isaac. Surviving with Ronald are her children: Robin Wasatonic (Richard) of Coopersburg, Kimberly Grant (Dan) of Hamburg (Badgerville as Coralie liked to call it), Charles "Chuck" Grant (Robin) of Coopersburg and Karin Grant of Lehighton; grandchildren: Eric, David, Stephanie, Allison, Alexander and Emma; great-grandchildren: Adalyn, Evelyn, Coralie and Izabella; and a sister, Phyllis Wilhelm (Joseph III) of Northampton, MA. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kelly Ann Grant and a brother, Kermit Jacoby. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Sat., August 10 in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2966 Old Bethlehem Pike, Zion Hill, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Coralie's name may be sent to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, PO Box 81, Zion Hill, PA 18981. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on July 22, 2019