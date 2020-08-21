Cordelia J. Guth, 90, formerly of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Upper Milford Township. She was the wife of the late Gerald A. Guth, with whom she shared 39 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2002. Born in Bushkill Township, she was a daughter of the late Silas and Helen (Rissmiller) Kromer. She attended Pen Argyl High School. Farming was an integral part of Cordelia's life as she began working at an early age on the family farm in Bushkill Township, and continued after marrying Gerald. She loved tending her flower and vegetable gardens, canning, and enjoyed taking pictures and scrapbooking. Family was most important to Cordelia, and she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Survivors: She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Lois Confer and husband, Gregory, with whom she resided, and Cynthia Pepas of Stockertown; four grandchildren, Nicholas Confer and wife, Allison, Heather Pepas, Cadie Bandura and husband, Todd, and Andrew Pepas; two great-grandchildren, Zendaya and Cooper; three sisters, Betty Rundle and husband, Frederick, of Noel, Missouri, Jane Litsinger of Mainesburg, PA, and Joan O'Toole and husband, John, of Wind Gap; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Gerald, she was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Catino and Joyce Geiger, and her loyal pet cat, Mickey.



Services: A Public viewing will be held on Tuesday morning August 25, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014, followed by a Public Graveside Service at 1:00 P.M. in Plainfield Cemetery, Pen Argyl. COVID-19 restrictions apply.



