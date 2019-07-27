|
Corinne K. (Montour) Ogden, 67, of Alburtis, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of Russell G. Ogden, who died October 21, 2011. Born in Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, Corinne was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Jacobs) Montour.
Corinne was employed as a certified nurse aide at Lutheran Home in Topton for over 20 years. She also worked for BrightStar Home Health Care until her retirement. Corinne enjoyed traveling to Gettysburg, going on cruises, and the beach. She loved reading, animals, watching Jeopardy, knitting, crocheting, history and true crime novels. She was a great mother and wife who took care of her family and had a warm heart.
SURVIVORS: Corinne is survived by her children: Son Jeffrey D. Ogden, fiance of Kimberly A. Wentzel, Alburtis, Daughters: Amy E. Seidel, Reading; Leslie D. Ogden, fiance of Tyler A. Folton, Richland, WA. Other survivors include grandchildren: Morgan A. Seidel, Gabriel A. Folton, Amethyst R. Folton. There are two sisters: Margaret (Montour) Fagliano, Treichlers; Theresa (Montour) Langstroth, Langley, BC; brother, Thomas Montour, Kahnawake, QC. In addition to her husband Russell and parents, Corinne was predeceased by children: Michael P. Cross, Sheila A. Cross; sister: Linda Montour; brothers: Michael Montour and John Montour.
SERVICES: A funeral services to celebrate Corinne's life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Carl R. Schmoyer, officiating. Interment in Huff's Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis. Relatives and Friends may call Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.in the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019