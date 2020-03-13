|
|
Corinne L. Mohr, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the home of her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Lynn. She was the wife of the late Herbert E. Mohr to whom she was married for 57 years until his death in 2015. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Ada Rossigno. She was a salesperson at the former Hess's Department Store and worked for Guardian Insurance Company. She was a member of Norte Dame Catholic Church.
Survivors: sons Dale and wife, Cheryl; Dennis and wife Cathy; Michael and wife, Lynn and her daughter, Joanna; grandchildren, Desire and husband, Ryan; Amanda and husband, Matt; Jonathan; Keith Lick and wife, Casey; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Jayden, Mason, Logan and Mason.
Services 10:30 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020