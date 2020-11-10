1/
Corinne L. Reily
Corinne L. Reily, 73, died Sunday November 8, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late John M. "Jack" Reily. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Louise (Smith) Horn.

Corinne was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and she taught Sunday School. She was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic attended Lincoln Tech before working for GATX / Fuller Co. for 16 years. Corinne was a Certified Nurse. She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernia for many years.

Surviving are daughters Colleen and husband Randall Fritz, Pamela and husband Gerald Schoeneberger, Melissa and husband Richard Fryling and Jennifer Reily; son Michael Reily; a sister Diane Smith and grandchildren Ryan, Zachary, Shane, Brooke, Haley, Cole, Owen, Tristan and Amara and a niece and nephew.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday November 13, 2020 in St. John Fisher Catholic Church 1229 Third Street N. Catasauqua, Pa. 18032. Call 10:00am until 11:00am Friday in the church. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernia 8929 Krewstown Road Philadelphia, Pa. 19115. The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Catholic Church
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Pam and family, I'm sorry for your loss. May she find peace while dancing with the angels.
Kathy Heckman
Friend
