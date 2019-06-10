Corinne M. (Fegely) Solt, 92, of Mertztown, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Floyd Solt, who died on April 3, 1982. Born in Longswamp Township, Corinne was a daughter of the late John E. and Edna M. (Flicker) Fegely. She was a member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, Mertztown, and was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School. She was employed by Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, Inc., Mertztown, the former Mertztown Rug Mill and also worked as a Housekeeper. Corinne is survived by her brother, Barry J., husband of Anne H. (Virden) Fegely, Quakertown. A funeral service to celebrate Corinne's life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Dr. Katherine E. Brearley officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Corinne's memory to the Forgotten Felines and Fidos, Inc., 6022 Mountain Road, Germansville, PA 18053 or online at www.forgottenfelines.org or The Sanctuary at Haafsville, P.O. Box 921, Fogelsville, PA 18051 or online at [email protected] Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com. Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary