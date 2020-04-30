Corny will always live on,
In our memories,
Of times we shared,
The good she has done.
On April 26, 2020 at the age of 84, of Collingswood, NJ, former longtime resident of Westmont, NJ. Born January 8, 1936 in Bethlehem, PA, she was the only child of Ellwood and Madeline Schlotter. Corny graduated from Moravian College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science and later earned her MS at Temple University. In 1963 she joined the Peace Corps spending 2 years in Morocco. The majority of her career was in medical research at Temple University's Medical school. She was an honored member of the Master Gardeners of Rutgers Cooperative Extension where she proudly wore her nametag with the title "Chief Bug Person" recognizing her knowledge of insects. Corny's needle point creations won awards at numerous fairs and together with her late housemate, Marcella Kimmick, lovingly adopted several rescue dogs over their years together. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Entombment will take place Friday, May 1, 2020 at Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Corny's memory to the Madeline Fuhr Schlotter Scholarship Fund she established at her and her mother's Alma Mater: Moravian College, Development Department, 1200 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, or to the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital, 3800 Spruce St., Suite 172E, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Twp., NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.