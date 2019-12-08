|
88 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019. Born in New York City to the late Timothy and Mary (Kenny) Manning, he was the husband of Carol F. (Blose) Manning for 54 years. He honorably served in Germany with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Connie was a salesman for Metropolitan Marking Corp. until retiring. He is survived by wife Carol; son Edward and his wife Jeanette; daughter Sharon Manning; sisters Sheila Seelke with husband Kurt, and Marie Cartwright; brother Patrick Manning; along with nieces, nephews, and extended family; predeceased by siblings Timothy and Eileen. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052 on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 10:00 am. His viewing will begin at 9:00 am in the Church Foyer. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Memorial contributions may be presented to Saint Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum Street Attn: Developement Office, Bethlehem, PA 18015
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall
is honored to handle his arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019